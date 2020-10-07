https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/aoc-appeared-offended-vp-pence-referred-her-aoc-during-debate?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is taking issue with Vice President Pence have used her popular nickname – “AOC” – during Wednesday night’s debate.

“For the record @Mike_Pence, it’s Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez to you,” she tweeted, not addressing Pence by his formal title.

The first-term congresswoman, who has emerged as a star for the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, uses “AOC” in her Twitter and Instagram handles.

Ocasio-Cortez, who co-authored the Green New Deal, also tweeted that “fracking is bad, actually,” after Sen. Kamala Harris, who was debating Pence, said that she and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, if elected, would not ban that process of extracting natural gas from the earth as an energy source.

