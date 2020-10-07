https://hannity.com/media-room/report-dhs-rips-california-after-re-arresting-128-illegal-immigrants-already-detained-for-violent-crimes/

SANCTUARY SHOWDOWN: DOJ Threatens 23 ‘Sanctuary Cities’ Who Oppose White House

posted by Hannity Staff – 1.24.18

The Department of Justice sent a scathing letter to 23 municipalities and cities this week, demanding answers over how the “sanctuary cities” were planning to comply with federal guidelines and regulations regarding illegal immigrants; adding that failure to comply will be met with fines and further legal action.

The warning, sent to the heads of the nation’s worst offending cities such as NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, demanded documentation showing how those local governments were complying with President Trump’s strict policies towards illegal immigration and undocumented workers.

Dept. of Justice sent letter to 23 cities/jurisdictions “demanding the production of documents that could show whether each jurisdiction is unlawfully restricting information sharing by its law enforcement officers with federal immigration authorities”: https://t.co/BKvhNcSQbT pic.twitter.com/quKFsVjBhZ — David Wright (@DavidWright_7) January 24, 2018

The letter requests, “All documents reflecting any orders, directives, instructions, or guidance to your law enforcement employees (including, but not limited to, police officers, correctional officers, and contract employees), whether formal or informal, that were distributed, produced, and/or in effect during the relevant timeframe.”

“Regarding whether and how these employees may, or may not, communicate with the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security, and/or Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or their agents, whether directly or indirectly,” the statement adds.

Any local governments who refuse to hand over the information within the next month face federal subpoenas, legally forcing the offending cities to submit the documentation to the Department of Justice.