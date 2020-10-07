https://hannity.com/media-room/report-new-docs-show-hillary-ordered-plan-to-stir-up-a-scandal-linking-trump-to-russia/

COLLUSION COLLAPSE: House Intel Committee Says ‘NO EVIDENCE’ of Russia-Trump Collusion

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.13.18

The House Intelligence Committee wrapped up its months-long investigation into allegations the Trump campaign worked with Russian officials throughout the 2016 election on Monday; releasing a detailed report that said investigators found “no evidence of collusion, coordination, or conspiracy.”

Despite special counsel Robert Mueller’s never-ending probe into the accusations, the House Committee officially revealed their own findings Monday afternoon; disclosing a one page summary of their findings.

“We have found no evidence of collusion, coordination, or conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russians,” said the document.

“The bottom line: The Russians did commit active measures against our election in ’16, and we think they will do that in the future,” said Rep. Conway of Texas, who was heading the probe. “We disagree with the narrative that they were trying to help Trump.”

Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the Committee, slammed the decision to end the investigation, saying “By ending its oversight role in the only authorized investigation in the House, the majority has placed the interests of protecting the president over protecting the country.”

“And history will judge its actions harshly,” he added.

h/t Washington Examiner