We’ll admit that we don’t know much about USA Today Washington bureau chief Susan Page, but Paul Sperry has an interesting tidbit: She’s currently working on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s biography, “Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power.”

For what it’s worth, she also wrote a biography of Barbara Bush: “The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of an American Dynasty.” Seems she’s very interested in women and political power.

Will tonight’s debate be her audition to write Kamala Harris’s biography after her presidential term starting in January 2025?

Hey, we already had Fox News’ Chris Wallace! </sarc>

Because there’s not a moderator to be found in the press who’s not a liberal?

Here’s the publisher noting the crucial difference:

“It’s a biography of Pelosi, not Pelosi’s biography.”

