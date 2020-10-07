https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2020/10/07/moderator-of-vice-presidential-debate-is-currently-working-on-nancy-pelosis-biography/

We’ll admit that we don’t know much about USA Today Washington bureau chief Susan Page, but Paul Sperry has an interesting tidbit: She’s currently working on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s biography, “Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power.”

For what it’s worth, she also wrote a biography of Barbara Bush: “The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of an American Dynasty.” Seems she’s very interested in women and political power.

BREAKING: Tonight’s VP debate moderator, Susan Page, is working on Pelosi’s bio, “Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power,” due out 2021. Her agent is anti-Trump Javelin. Records show Page’s son & stepson have given hundreds of dollars to support Joe Biden’s campaign — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) October 7, 2020

Will tonight’s debate be her audition to write Kamala Harris’s biography after her presidential term starting in January 2025?

Great! — seriously 211 (@seriously211) October 7, 2020

Shocker!! — Deplorable -Parler-Ohio Girl (@bjsebring9915) October 7, 2020

Good! I’m so glad she’s neutral and impartial. — dit Poitiers (@rbpothier) October 7, 2020

WHY do we even have these debates when these are the moderators!!! It’s time to get a few conservatives in the mix!! — DebH (@HerrinDebra) October 7, 2020

Hey, we already had Fox News’ Chris Wallace! </sarc>

Stacking the deck. That sounds about right. — Ike (@EichmillerJames) October 7, 2020

Another 2 against 1! Enough! — crystallovesGod (@crystal17053530) October 7, 2020

So, same as last debate — Z0CK SUPREM4S1ST (@d0c_z1ck) October 7, 2020

All the debate moderators are lefties so @POTUS and @VP start out with things stacked against them — T.I.M. Miller Ret. Milt.🙏🚂🇺🇸 (@timm8466) October 7, 2020

Super non-biased sounding — Chris (@chpieratt1) October 7, 2020

Why does the RNC agree to these hosts? — Shane Finch (@FinchHawkeye) October 7, 2020

I would have thought the Trump team would have vetted all the moderators. If not it’s on them. The team he has this time around doesn’t seem to be as sharp. — Bill (@Bill1stmar) October 7, 2020

Apparently POTUS and the RNC doesn’t care who moderates the debates. — Jimmie (@jacobso15) October 7, 2020

Why do we agree to this crap? — Pam Dabney (@pamdabney) October 7, 2020

Because there’s not a moderator to be found in the press who’s not a liberal?

Typical — Tim V (@TV38620981) October 7, 2020

Here’s the publisher noting the crucial difference:

It’s a biography of Pelosi, not Pelosi’s bio — a key distinction — and you can preorder it here: https://t.co/27VMd3KwrZ Just because our agency won’t rep you doesn’t mean it’s anti-Trump. Maybe it’s just anti-you. — Matt Latimer (@matt_latimer) October 7, 2020

“It’s a biography of Pelosi, not Pelosi’s biography.”

