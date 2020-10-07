https://www.dailywire.com/news/schumer-pours-huge-funds-into-michigan-to-save-democratic-senate-seat-defeat-john-james-report-says

The GOP, with 53 votes in the Senate, is more vulnerable to a takeover by the Democrats as there are 23 seats currently held by Republicans and only 12 by Democrats that will be decided in November. Thus a GOP win for a seat currently held by a Democrat would be a huge boost to the GOP’s chances of retaining the Senate.

Thus Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is pouring $5.4 million in one week, reportedly the most that Schumer’s Senate Majority PAC is spending in any race, to support incumbent Michigan Senator Gary Peters in his race against GOP candidate John James.

James, 39, an Army veteran, who made a sustained run against Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2018, raised $14 million in the third quarter, according to a campaign memo obtained by Fox News. James’ general consultant, Stu Sandler, wrote, “Chuck Schumer’s Senate Majority PAC will spend $5.4 million in one week — this is the most money they are spending on any Democrat in the entire nation. They are very nervous about John James, and they should be.” Sandler added, “James has kept pace with his opponent and continues to exceed nationwide trends,” pointing out that his internal polling showed James with 46% and 48% for Peters.

Sandler concluded, “The astounding sum that the Senate Majority PAC is spending shows how close John James is to winning the U.S. Senate seat in Michigan. Schumer and the Democrats are in sheer panic that the $35 million that they have already spent against John James over the past year still has John James within striking distance of winning the Senate race.”

Sandler told Fox News he ascertained how much the Democrats were spending to support Peters by contacting James’ ad buyers.

Stewart Boss, spokesperson for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, attacked James, saying, “John James is the handpicked candidate of Mitch McConnell, Betsy DeVos, and the out-of-state billionaires and corporate special interests who are trying to buy this Senate seat. Voters are going to reject James again next month because they know he’s tried to deceive them about his harmful agenda to repeal their health care and can’t be trusted to put Michigan families ahead of his party leaders and donors in Washington.”

James has pointed out that Peters obtained health care coverage from a Michigan legislative retirement program rather than signing up for Obamacare.

“Fundraising in the race has been neck-and-neck. Peters, who has a history of winning some tough races, has raised about $21 million through the second quarter whereas James has raised about $20 million. Peters already announced he brought in another $14 million in the third quarter. James had not yet publicly announced his fundraising haul, but the memo sent to the campaign’s steering committee revealed James also brought in $14 million<” Fox News reported.

Fox News noted, “Federal election records reviewed by the Center for Responsive Politics confirm that James is the only nonsitting senator to be targeted by negative ads.”

The Michigan Campaign Finance Network (MCFN) reported that the total cost of the U.S. Senate race in Michigan would exceed $100 million this election cycle, adding, “MCFN has identified more than 40 outside groups that have collectively spent at least $50 million.” Schumer’s PAC, the biggest group donating for Peters, has spent $13 million in ads for Peters; the Senate Leadership Fund has spent $9 million for James.

