Declassified notes from former CIA Director John Brennan show Hillary Clinton colluded with foreign entities to spread disinformation during the 2016 campaign about then-candidate Donald Trump, and then-Vice President Joe Biden had to have known what was going on, Sen. Tom Cotton said Wednesday.

“(Clinton) hired a foreign spy, who had sources in Russia, probably Russian intelligence officers themselves, to dig up dirt on Donald Trump and to spread it around the American media,” the Arkansas Republican said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.”

According to Brennan’s notes, the former CIA director briefed then-President Barack Obama on Clinton’s alleged plans to tie Trump to Russia to distract the public from her use of a private email server. Cotton said that means Biden also knew.

“I think you have to assume that Joe Biden knew and was in on this from the very beginning,” said Cotton. “Throughout the summer and fall of 2016, Hillary Clinton and the Democrats were accusing Donald Trump and his campaign of colluding with the Russians. We now know that that collusion hoax was false and that it was Hillary Clinton and the Democrats who were actually colluding with foreign intelligence officers.”

And, he added, Obama “knew about it as early as the summer of 2016. I think it’s safe to say Joe Biden knew about it as well.”

Cotton also slammed the mainstream media for not reporting the news about the declassification.

“It’s not surprising that the media wing of the Democratic Party is in overdrive to protect Joe Biden in a partisan cacoon over these last four weeks of the campaign,” the senator said. “They’ve been waging a nonstop political battle against the president for five years, and they’re not going to let up in the final four weeks of the campaign.”

