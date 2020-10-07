https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/scotus-cruz-lawsuits/2020/10/07/id/990888

The Supreme Court seat left vacant following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg earlier this month needs to be filled ahead of the 2020 presidential election to avoid a deadlock should election-related lawsuits come, says Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

“This is a situation that could easily replicate itself next month in 2020,” Cruz said Wednesday during a radio appearance on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily in reference to a Supreme Court ruling that reversed a Florida Supreme Court’s recount order of the state’s presidential ballots in 2000, giving George W. Bush the presidency over Al Gore.

“Nobody in the U.S. or across the world knew who the next president was going to be, and we have a real risk in November of seeing that tenfold. Instead of just one state, we could see litigation challenging the election in three, four, [or] five states. We could see it filed by [Democratic presidential candidate] Joe Biden. We could see it filed by [President] Donald Trump. We could see it filed by both sides.”

“It’s one of the reasons why it is so important that the Senate confirm Judge (Amy Coney) Barrett, because if the Supreme Court only has eight justices, eight justices can divide four to four,” Cruz noted. “An equally divided court has no authority to decide anything. So if we have this chaos of litigation, if the Supreme Court is equally divided, there is no resolution and we’re in a constitutional crisis.”

