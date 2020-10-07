https://www.theepochtimes.com/senate-leader-mitch-mcconnell-attacks-on-judge-barretts-faith-are-a-disgrace_3530013.html

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) issued a statement Tuesday calling out Senate Democrats and the media for “discriminating” against the Supreme Court nominee and for suggesting that Judge Amy Coney Barrett would let her religious beliefs override her oath to defend the Constitution of the United States.

McConnell said Democrats have been attacking Barrett’s faith and are bolstered by the liberal media outlets, instead of staying focused on Barrett’s legal record as a judge.

“These euphemisms fool no one. United States Senators are suggesting that Judge Barrett is too Christian or the wrong kind of Christian to be a good Judge,” wrote McConnell.

“Every Supreme Court Justice in history has possessed personal views. Judges have a job to do and they swear to do it impartially. It is the definition of discrimination to assert that Justice Barrett’s particular faith makes her uniquely unqualified for this promotion,” continued McConnell.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) criticized Democrats for trying to discredit Barrett because of her Christian faith. “Democrats’ shameful attempts to discredit Judge Amy Coney Barrett as nominee for #SCOTUS because of her religion are wrong and unconstitutional,” wrote Cruz.

Cruz and other Republicans have pointed to the Constitution, Article IV, Section 3, that senators, representatives, and federal employees “shall be bound by Oath or Affirmation, to support this Constitution; but no religious test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.”

“The secular left says they’re for progress but they’ve just wandered back into the embarrassing tropes of the 1960s when some argued John F. Kennedy would obey the Pope over the national interests,” Leader McConnell wrote.

At Barrett’s 2017 confirmation hearing for Appellate Court Judge, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) questioned Barrett on her Catholic beliefs and how she could keep them out of her legal judgments.

Feinstein’s office did not immediately respond to The Epoch Times’ request for comment.

Since Barrett’s nomination, many news headlines like the Washington Post one (“Amy Coney Barrett Served as ‘Handmaid’ in Christian Group People of Praise”) have questioned her religious beliefs because she is a devoted Catholic.

Democrats are continuing to call for Barrett’s nomination to be postponed until after the Nov. elections and have claimed another conservative judge on the Supreme Court will allow Republicans to overturn the Affordable Care Act, Roe vs Wade, same-sex marriage, and immigration policies like DACA, issued during the Obama era.

During her 2017 confirmation hearing, Judge Barrett told the senators that she was a faithful Catholic and that her religious beliefs would not affect her decisions. At her nomination ceremony at the White House, she said if confirmed to the Supreme Court, “I would discharge the judicial oath, which requires me to administer justice without respect to persons. Do equal right to the poor and rich, and faithfully and impartially discharge my duties under the United States Constitution.”

McConnell said that Democrats should question Barrett on her legal record instead of her faith.

“These disgraceful attacks only reinforce why it is crucial to confirm judges like Barrett who understand and respect our Constitution, including its protections for all Americans’ religious liberty,” McConnell concluded.

