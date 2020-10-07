https://100percentfedup.com/shocking-moment-funeral-is-interrupted-by-staff-member-admonishing-son-for-getting-too-close-to-his-grieving-mothervideo/

Funerals are now under the full control of the government, not only in the U.S. but around the world. Draconian mandates from overreaching government officials are causing everyday citizens to turn on each other and behave in ways that were previously inconceivable. Ironically, the freedoms that are being stripped from people around the world are all related to a virus that began in Communist China.

A shocking video captured the moment a staff member of a funeral home was caught admonishing family members for violating social distance rules in the middle of a funeral for their father and husband at a funeral home in Buckinghamshire, England.

Daily Mail – Craig Bicknell, from Milton Keynes, revealed he had moved his chair in order to comfort his mother at the funeral of his father Alan Wright on 2nd October at Crownhill Crematorium before other mourners followed suit.

But it wasn’t long before a member of staff interrupted the service by waving his arms and shouting at the mourners to ‘move the chairs back’.

Craig said he and his brother Paul were left devastated by the ‘telling off’, as they grieved the loss of their father who died from a heart attack in September.

Writing on Facebook he said: ‘I can sit in a restaurant, I can sit in a pub, I can live at her house, I can travel in a limousine to the crematorium with 6. But when I want to give my mum a cuddle at dad’s funeral, a man flies out mid service shouting stop the service and makes us split…A devastating day made even worse.’

A spokesperson for Milton Keynes Council said: ‘We are sorry to have upset this family. We don’t usually step in if a guest needs to be comforted by another family member and in this instance should have taken a more considered approach.

Craig started a GoFundMe account in his dad’s honor, asking people to not buy flowers, but instead to help fund a charity for animals.

He wrote: Sadly, my dad, Alan Wright passed away on the 18th of September after having a heart attack in hospital, Alan was an amazing father, husband, grandad, and great friend, he will be sadly missed by so many.

