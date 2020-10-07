https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/sick-young-trump-supporter-receives-box-bloody-animal-parts-mail-cryptic-note-supporting-president-trump-believes-hex-cult-video/

Trump supporter Jackson Alexander was sent a bloody box of animal guts and a threatening letter accusing him of posting racist, transphobic TikToks.

The box included bloody animal parts and photos of Joe Biden.

The sender then tells the Trump supporter to “hang up your KKK-esque facade.”

Here is a copy of the letter

Jackson Alexander (CuddyCamaro on Instagram) sent this comment to The Gateway Pundit minutes ago:

I woke up yesterday morning to my father bringing in a package that he found on our doorstep. He brought it inside my room and I started to open it until I saw red stains on the box and immediately went outside to fully open it safely. Once I opened it we saw the animal guts and a horrific odor came from the box. Inside the box there was two distorted/mangled raw animal chucks with a bunch of blood, thumb tacks and four pictures of Joe Biden. There was also a cryptic letter that talked about how I was “racist, transphobic” and someone who “wears kkk” just because I made TikToks supporting Trump. My parents, myself and many others believe it was an occultist hexing of some kind to basically scare me out of supporting Trump.

How awful.

Jackson Alexander — Cuddy Camaro

Jackson added:

I called the cops, they showed up and checked the neighbor’s cameras. They said the distorted animal meat was from a fresh raw chicken that was recently killed (probably for the hex gift). Nothing popped up on the cameras but the case is still open. They took the letter as evidence and gave me their patrol unit’s number in case anything more gruesome happens. I live in North Seattle and in my neighborhood there are TONS of pro-BLM signs with ZERO pro-Trump stuff so this definitely seems to be some sort of hate crime. The officers labeled it as a “politically-motivated bias hate crime”. Such a weird thing to happen!

How disgusting.

God protect Jackson.

Warning: Graphic video:

