Oct. 6 (UPI) — Singer-songwriter Johnny Nash known best for his 1970s hit “I Can See Clearly Now” has died, according to his son. He was 80.

His son, John Nash, told CNN and TMZ that the American pop musician died Tuesday of natural causes at his home in Houston.

The Houston, Texas, native, born Aug. 19, 1940, began his pop music career in the 1950s, reaching the height of fame in 1972 with “I Can See Clearly Now,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart that November, according to Billboard’s website.

Nash was also one of the first non-Jamaican singers to record reggae in the Caribbean island nation, according to his website.

The singer traveled to Jamaica in 1968 and while there he was introduced to Bob Marley‘s band, The Wailers, and he signed Marley, Bunny Wailer and Peter Tosh to exclusive recording contracts with his JAD music label though none of the songs they produced together were successful, his website said.

Nash also sang the opening theme song to the 1960s children’s cartoon The Mighty Hercules.

