Left-wing Hollywood director and activist Spike Lee launched into an unhinged diatribe in a recent interview in which he suggested President Donald Trump won’t leave the White House if he loses the November election and could spark a civil war.

“This could be a civil war,” Spike Lee replied when asked by Variety where the country is heading. “And we got to come out and vote because this motherfucker is not going to leave, and he’ll say that the vote was invalid or rigged. He’s doing that s— already. He’s laying the groundwork to say the election is bogus.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lee smeared President Trump over his election slogan — Make America Great Again.

“Roll back the clock,” the Malcolm X director responded. “If it was up to him, I’d be singing, “Let my people go.” I’d be singing Negro spirituals, “Wade in the Water,” all types of stuff. Along with stealing the land from Native Americans and genocide, that’s how this country was built.”

In August, Lee expressed concerns that if the presidential election was too close to call, Trump would opt against leaving Office.

“I pray to God this guy is out November 3rd,” the Oscar-winner told CNN host Anderson Cooper. “Also, I like to bring this up. I think you talked about this, too. I have — I think there’s going to be shenanigans, some skulduggery if he loses, particularly in a close vote, he might not want to leave. They say law and order. Later for that. Anderson, are we coming a civil war – the next civil war in the United States of America? I ask you that question.”

“I can’t have a restful sleep. I mean, run of black and brown people being murdered, shot down for no other reason because of their skin,” he added.

