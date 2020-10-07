https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/stunning-china-communists-censors-pence-comments-china-signal-reappears-pro-china-kamala-starts-talking/

The Chinese Communists censored Mike Pence tonight during the vice presidential debate.

Their signal went out.

Then when Kamala Harris started talking the signal reappeared on the screen.

The Chi-com news endorsed China Joe Biden for president earlier this year.

TRENDING: VICE PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE: VP Mike Pence vs. Kamala Harris — With Pelosi Biographer Susan Page as Moderator — Live-Stream RSBN Video

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...