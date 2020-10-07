https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/stunning-china-communists-censors-pence-comments-china-signal-reappears-pro-china-kamala-starts-talking/
The Chinese Communists censored Mike Pence tonight during the vice presidential debate.
Their signal went out.
Then when Kamala Harris started talking the signal reappeared on the screen.
The Chi-com news endorsed China Joe Biden for president earlier this year.
China censored Pence’s comments on China. Signal returned when Harris began talking again. pic.twitter.com/0VEMAqDA95
— Nathan VanderKlippe (@nvanderklippe) October 8, 2020