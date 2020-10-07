https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/07/ted-cruz-drags-bill-de-blasios-attempt-to-mock-president-trump-on-mask-usage/

So, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is attempting to mock President Trump with this video on masks, but it shows him leaving the inside of Gracie Mansion where he’s not wearing a mask and putting one on outside with nobody around. That’s moronic.

Have a watch:

Sen. Ted Cruz with the zinger:

Clown show:

He’s like the groundhog he murdered:

Oh, and NYC is headed toward another lockdown:

We are so looking forward to the day when de Blasio leave politics for good:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...