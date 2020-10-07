https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ted-cruz-im-worried-about-the-election/

Ted Cruz with Hannity last night

Transcript

I’m worried about the election. I think it’s really volatile. I think it could go either way. I think we could have a fantastic election, the president could win by a big margin and we could win both houses of Congress, but I also think it could be devastating.

And I think we either win the presidency and win the Senate, or we lose the presidency and lose the Senate, and I very much hope it’s the former and not the latter. And it depends on turnout. It depends on who shows up.

It’s one of the reasons I think the confirmation battle over Judge Barrett is so important. We’re going to confirm Judge Barrett. We’re going to do it by the end of the month. The Democrats are losing their mind.

