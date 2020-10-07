https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/teen-unemployment-coronavirus-leads-lowest-spending-two-decades/

(FOX BUSINESS) – Teens aren’t spending money on clothes and food like they used to while fewer are working during the pandemic.

Gen Z teenagers spent $2,150 this year, down 9% year-over-year, according to Piper Jaffray’s “Taking Stock with Teens” report released Tuesday.

Analysts surveyed 9,800 teens from 48 states, with an average age of 16, between Aug. 19 and Sept. 22. Each had an average household income of $67,500.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

