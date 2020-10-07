https://noqreport.com/2020/10/07/the-3-senators-conservatives-must-grin-and-bear-and-support-until-election-day/

For over a decade, I’ve fought many battles against alleged Republicans. First with the Tea Party, then with my own political party, and now with multiple ventures through which we promote conservatism, I’ve fought long and hard against “RINOs” (Republicans In Name Only) who represent the milquetoast, left-leaning, authoritarian wing of the GOP. I’ve fought against the notion that you have to vote straight party ballot despite multiple people using the old argument against me, “Support conservatives during the primary but support the GOP nominee in the general.”

This year, I will be taking that advice for the first (and hopefully last) time. Specifically, we need to put everything we can into helping lukewarm Republicans retain their Senate seats because maintaining control of the Senate is as important as retaining control of the White House. I would even border on political blasphemy and say that it’s more important in the whole scheme of things.

A second term for President Trump has three possible agendas. The ideal agenda comes from complete Republican control of the House, Senate, and White House in which Republicans can be pushed to do the things they failed to do with their majority from 2017-2019. If we win back control of the House and keep control of the other two, then my job gets to simplify back to its natural state of promoting a truly conservative agenda. Repeal Obamacare. Build the wall. Cut taxes. Eliminate bureaucracy. Defund abortion clinics. Cut budgets across the board. That would be nice.

Scenario two has us stuck with Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House for another two years but Republican control of the Senate and White House. We won’t be able to get strong legislation passed, but we’ll continue to reshape the judiciary into an originalist image. And when Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and Jerry Nadler launch Impeachment 2.0, we can safely assume the Democrats plus Mitt Romney will still fail in the Senate.

Scenario three is a nightmare for the President and the nation. If Democrats control both chambers of Congress, impeachment is on the table. As hard as this is to believe, it’s actually less likely in this scenario that Pelosi will push for it; she won’t do a symbolic impeachment like the first one and will be forced to find real constitutional grounds to try to remove the President if Chuck Schumer is Senate Majority Leader. They can’t start unless they’re going to follow through, and that means they need something concrete. But if they think they find something they can sell to the American people through their media proxies, they’ll do it.

Moreover, scenario three means the fixing of the judiciary ends. It means the only judges the President can get through will be moderates at best, and possibly only those who are pro-abortion. It could cause a judicial stalemate or it could force the President to make trades. Either option is bad. As for his cabinet and staff, he will not be as flexible as he has been with Mitch McConnell running confirmations. A second term for President Trump with Democrats in full control of Congress will be vetoes and executive orders, neither of which truly move the nation forward at a time when we need to have all of our focus on recovery.

There’s another scenario: Joe Biden winning. In that scenario, the GOP needs control of the Senate or we will literally lose our nation. States will be added, including Puerto Rico and Washington DC, making the Democrats’ control of the Senate essentially permanent. But it won’t really matter because “permanent” will only be a few years at best when Chuck, Nancy, and Joe/Kamala send the nation plummeting towards Marxist oblivion with healthcare, environmental, and economic reforms, not to mention the plethora of bad ideas they’d sprinkle on top.

The one unifying component in all of these scenarios is the Senate. This is why I am wholeheartedly supporting Republican candidates I generally despise: Martha McSally, Susan Collins, and Lindsey Graham. All three are part of the group of targets the Democrats can potentially flip. All three have their RINO tendencies to some degree (yes, Lindsey Graham is still a RINO despite sporadic bouts of conservatism). All three need our support. Badly.

If Republicans lose the Senate, it changes every potential equation dramatically. A second term for President Trump will be relegated to vetoes and toothless executive orders, and the judiciary will be lost once again.

