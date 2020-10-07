http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/hE25qLNtmRU/

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver now says he thinks that the league’s in-game social justice and Black Lives Matter messaging will largely come to an end next season.

Silver brought up the subject during an interview with ESPN before Tuesday’s Game 4 broadcast.

“I would say, in terms of the messages you see on the court and the jerseys, this was an extraordinary moment in time when we began these discussions with the players and what we all lived through this summer,” Silver said.

The basketball commish then went on to admit that all the social justice pushed into the fans’ faces may have been just a bit much.

“My sense is there’ll be somewhat a return to normalcy, that those messages will largely be left to be delivered off the floor. And, I understand those people who are saying, ‘I’m on your side, but I want to watch a basketball game,’” he admitted.

The TV ratings for the NBA’s 2020 finals have been the lowest-rated finals in the NBA’s entire broadcast history. It may not be inconsequential that the ratings crash occurred as every team in the league indulged Black Lives Matter messaging, put BLM slogans on jerseys and court-side. Not only that, but the league, the teams, and the players and coaches individually inundated their social media accounts with social justice messaging and virtue signaling.

Now it seems that Adam Silver is admitting that it all went too far, and the result was a massive loss of fans.

