Earlier, Twitchy shared an excellent thread by Ben Shapiro detailing 24 specific questions he hopes Vice President Pence presses Sen. Kamala Harris on in Wednesday night’s vice-presidential debate. “Will your administration support court-packing? Yes or no?” “Will you condemn Antifa? Will Biden?” “Why did you say you were proud of alleged rapist Jacob Blake, and call for the police officers to be prosecuted?” Seriously, these were 24 excellent questions — we could only hope Pence would go off-script to make sure they’re all asked.

Breitbart News senior editor-at-large Joel Pollak has a similar thread, and he’s concerned with what he’s heard about Pence’s debate prep. Pollak is offering some last-minute tips for Pence. It’s too late, but that’s a shame, because these too are great points.

I am very concerned about what I have learned about @VP Mike Pence’s debate preparations. It’s an incomplete view, no doubt, but also a worrying one, given the stakes. There are a few hours left, so read this thread and RT if you want someone on VP’s team to see this. (1/10) — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) October 7, 2020

@KamalaHarris excels at set pieces like her attack on @JoeBiden last year (“that little girl was me”). She is 100% certain to attack Pence on COVID. “You were in charge of the coronavirus task force. But you couldn’t even protect the president.” Pence better be ready. (2/10) — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) October 7, 2020

Remember? Harris even had the T-shirts ready to go on her campaign store timed to go up just when she delivered that “That little girl was me” line in the primary debates.

What’s @VP‘s answer on coronavirus? It can’t just be the usual about ventilators & vaccines. It has to start with the fact that @realDonaldTrump is getting better, and note that Biden’s proposals have copied Trump’s plans with one crucial exception: Trump values freedom. (3/10) — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) October 7, 2020

Biden, Harris, and most Democratic governors want to shut down the economy indefinitely. They have also closed churches, trampling America’s religious freedom. Meanwhile, they forced nursing homes to accept coronavirus cases without testing, condemning seniors to death. (4/10) — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) October 7, 2020

The response on coronavirus has to be aggressive. It’s not a small part of the debate. The media have their articles written already; they will just fill in Harris’s quotes and ignore the rest of the debate. Pence has to surprise by coming out strong — civil, but strong. (5/10) — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) October 7, 2020

I am told that Pence is planning to attack “hypocrisy” in Harris’s record. Nobody (except pundits) cares about “hypocrisy.” Too abstract. Talk about her support for ending cash bail and releasing violent criminals. Talk about her persecution of journalist @daviddaleiden. (6/10) — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) October 7, 2020

In case you don’t remember, David Daleiden was the man responsible for those undercover videos exposing Planned Parenthood executives haggling over the price of baby parts. Harris was California’s attorney general at the time and got the prosecution rolling before running for senator and handing the case over to her successor. Meanwhile, she hosted a fundraising page for Planned Parenthood on her Senate campaign website — no conflict there.

Scott Walker was Pence’s debate prep coach, and apparently there were a few others. I don’t know if any were black women. That worries me. @VP will not be debating an old white guy. The unwritten rules are different. He has to attack more in sorrow than in anger. Will he? (7/10) — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) October 7, 2020

The weakest point for Harris — for all Democrats, including Biden and Senate candidates like Mark Kelly — is that they don’t want to answer key questions: will they pack the courts? end the filibuster? bail out the blue states? Pence has to ask if the moderator won’t. (8/10) — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) October 7, 2020

Trump might have come across as rude during the first debate, but he made sure he got the issues he wanted to talk about out there.

Trump let Biden get away with his usual hoaxes (https://t.co/g91dmIxGpm). Pence can’t let Harris do the same, or attack his Christianity. He needs to step back and say: “Before I answer that, let me debunk a vicious lie that my opponent and Joe Biden have been spreading.” (9/10) — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) October 7, 2020

This is too important to lose. Trump trails in the polls and the country faces socialist revolution in November. Cheap shots about Tupac (https://t.co/dzJwR2gF4h) etc. won’t cut it. Voters have to walk away thinking Harris isn’t ready to be president. That’s the task. (10/10) — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) October 7, 2020

The ticket for Harris’ “greatest rapper alive” is a nice zinger, but it’s not going to change any votes.

Well?

Amen. — Dilbert Scale (@dilbertscale) October 7, 2020

I hope they listen. Pence is good delivering the plan, but if the script is bad, he can’t do much. — Sandro R. (@FRSandro) October 7, 2020

Pence is vulnerable to the media/Harris team-up here. He doesn’t have Trump’s dynamic unpredictability, and he is too chivalrous to attack her directly. She’s going to fight viciously then retreat to media protection if he responds anywhere near forcefully. — Brian Almon 🇺🇸 (@brianalmon) October 7, 2020

Pence will do great. — Joseph (@Joseph27662474) October 7, 2020

She had ZERO primary votes. You fear things that don’t exist, Good Lord 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Cory C ✝️ (@CoryChiarelli) October 7, 2020

She will look like a vicious pit bull gnawing on a bunny. Neither is a good look. — RaisedRight120 (@RaisedRight120) October 7, 2020

Pence is really good at this, Everyone already knows Harris is an admitted liar. She’ll throw her lies around and use that horrible cackling that’s like fingernails down a chalkboard. — Angie🎃 (@angelamcknight9) October 7, 2020

“Harris cackling” is guaranteed to be on tonight’s drinking game for the debate.

