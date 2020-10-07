https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2020/10/07/to-those-who-vote-for-the-man-not-the-party-dennis-prager-would-like-a-word-with-you/
About The Author
Related Posts
Unfit To Print Episode 37: CNN Goes To Bat For Elizabeth Warren, Throws Bernie Sanders To The Wolves
January 18, 2020
BIG APPLE BREAKDOWN: NYC Shootings in First 7 Months of 2020 Top Entire Total From 2019
August 3, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy