In a Wednesday interview with FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) suggested 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden knew about 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s “plan” to distract from her email scandal by alleging Russian collusion by then-candidate Donald Trump.

Cotton said since declassified documents show former CIA Director John Brennan briefed former President Barack Obama on the plan, it is “safe to say” Biden was aware of the plan himself.

“I think you have to assume that Joe Biden knew and was in on this from the very beginning,” Cotton outlined. “I understand that John Brennan is upset over being exposed, but his handwritten notes from the summer of 2016 really confirm what common sense has told us all along. The only candidate and the only campaign to use foreign disinformation in 2016 was Hillary Clinton. She hired a foreign spy who had sources in Russia — probably Russian intelligence officers, themselves — to dig up dirt on Donald Trump and then to spread it around the American media. Of course, the Kremlin would have gotten wind of that effort by Christopher Steele, a former British spy, to try to identify that information. And, of course, they were trying to use that as a way to inject their own disinformation into the American political debate. The person and the campaign responsible for that is Hillary Clinton and the Democrats.”

He added, “Barack Obama knew about it as early as the summer of 2016. I think it’s safe to say that Joe Biden knew about it as well.”

