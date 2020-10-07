https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trafalgar-poll-john-james-takes-lead-in-michigan-senate-race/

Republican John James is now dead even with incumbent Gary Peters…





EXCLUSIVE: John James, the Michigan Senate GOP candidate, raised $14 million in the third quarter and is within “striking distance” of upsetting incumbent Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., according to a Tuesday campaign memo obtained by Fox News.

In a sign of the competitive race, the super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is pumping $5.4 million into ad spending in Michigan this week alone to help bolster Peters, the memo authored by James’ campaign also revealed.

“Chuck Schumer’s Senate Majority PAC will spend $5.4 million in one week — this is the most money they are spending on any Democrat in the entire nation,” James’ general consultant, Stu Sandler, wrote in a confidential memo obtained by Fox News. “They are very nervous about John James, and they should be.”

John James speaks at Trump rally two weeks ago

Unity Is Everything — Campaign Ad