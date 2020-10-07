https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-camp-trolls-kamala-when-reporter-asks-who-pence-is-bringing-to-debate

The Trump campaign trolled Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Wednesday, telling a reporter that VP Mike Pence was bringing late rapper Tupac Shakur to the debate.

In a moment many criticized as pandering-gone-wrong, Harris said her favorite rapper alive was Tupac, who died in 1996. The California Democrat, a self-proclaimed fan of hip hop music, was then unable to name a living rapper she enjoys.

“I asked the Trump campaign who Vice President Mike Pence is bringing to tonight’s debate,” posted CBS News reporter Nicole Sganga on Wednesday. “A spokesperson responded: ‘Tupac.’”

“Happy Wednesday, everybody,” Sganga added.

I asked the Trump campaign who Vice President Mike Pence is bringing to tonight’s debate. A spokesperson responded: “Tupac.” Happy Wednesday, everybody. — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) October 7, 2020

“Best rapper alive,” asked left-wing politico and podcast host Angela Rye, last month.

“Tupac,” Harris answered, a huge smile on her face.

“He’s not alive,” Rye laughed.

“Not alive, I know,” Harris said, “I keep doing that.”

When Harris is asked to “keep going” and name another rapper, the senator stalls: “Um, who would I say. I mean, there are so many. … I … There are some I would not mention right now because they should stay in their lane, but others … keep going, keep moving, Angela.”

WATCH:

Kamala Harris asked, who’s the best rapper alive? She answers @2PAC Then says “Not alive, I know, I keep doing that.” Tries to think of another living rapper. “There’s some I would not mention right now because they should stay in their lane.” pic.twitter.com/MZJ5FZC4qP — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) September 25, 2020

On Wednesday, Harris is set to face off against Pence in the 2020 vice presidential debate, moderated by USA TODAY’s Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Harris’ campaign requested that slabs of plexiglass separate herself and Pence.

As noted by The Daily Wire, Pence’s campaign reportedly opposed the measure at first, according to Politico, but eventually agreed to the senator’s request in a mocking statement: “If Sen. Harris wants to use a fortress around herself, have at it,” said Katie Miller, the VP’s spokeswoman.

Harris’ press secretary, Sabrina Singh, tweeted in response that it was “interesting that Katie Miller mocks our wanting a plexiglass barrier on the debate stage,” suggesting that Pence should want the barrier as well since he was “supposedly in charge of the Covid-19 task force and should be advocating for this too,” The Daily Wire noted.

Last week, President Donald Trump tested positive for the China-originated virus and was sent to Walter Reed Medical Center for a couple of days before his release on Monday.

After making it to the White House, Trump urged Americans not to let COVID “dominate” their lives.

“I just left Walter Reed Medical Center, and it’s really something very special—the doctors, the nurses, the first responders—and I learned so much about coronavirus” Trump said, as noted by The Daily Wire. “And one thing that’s for certain, don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it. You’re gonna beat it. We have the best medical equipment; we have the best medicines—all developed recently—and you’re gonna beat it.”

“I went, I didn’t feel so good, and two days ago, I could have left two days, two days ago I felt great, like better than I have in a long time,” the president continued. “I said just recently, ‘better than 20 years ago.’ Don’t let it dominate. Don’t let it take over your lives. Don’t let that happen. We’re the greatest country in the world. We’re going back, we’re going back to work, we’re gonna be out front. As your leader, I had to do that. I knew there’s danger to it, but I had to do it. I stood out front; I led. Nobody that’s a leader would not do what I did, and I know there’s a risk, there’s a danger, but that’s okay. And now I’m better and maybe I’m immune, I don’t know.”

Trump concluded: “But don’t let it dominate your lives. Get out there, be careful. We have the best medicines in the world, and it all happened very shortly, and they’re all getting approved, and the vaccines are coming momentarily. Thank you very much—and Walter Reed, what a group of people. Thank you very much.”

