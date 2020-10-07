https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-campaign-invites-the-late-tupac-to-vp-debate-after-kamala-harris-dubs-him-best-rapper-alive

The campaign for President Donald Trump has left a ticket available for long deceased artist Tupac Shakur to attend Wednesday night’s debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.), in a swipe to Ms. Harris who recently named Shakur as the “best rapper alive.”

What are the details?

Harris was asked during a CNN interview last month who she believes is “the best rapper alive,” and she responded, “Tupac.”

The Hill reported that after the moderator “reminded her that the famed rapper was no longer among the living. Harris said with a laugh, ‘Not alive. I know, I keep doing that!'” She was unable to name an alternative favorite among the living.

As TheBlaze noted previously, “The rapper Tupac Shakur died 24 years ago on Sept. 13, 1996, from the injuries he suffered from a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas.”

So when a CBS News reporter asked the Trump campaign during the day on Wednesday who Pence would be bringing to the debate against Harris that evening, a spokesperson told her, “Tupac.”

But the campaign did not stop there with the joke. The New York Post reported that Trump-Pence 2020 senior adviser Jason Miller told the press during a pre-debate conference call, “I can confirm that we have left a ticket for Tupac Shakur, who as we know is Sen. Harris’ favorite rapper alive.”

Miller added, “I don’t know if he shows up. I’m personally more of a Biggie fan if he’s still alive, but we will have a ticket waiting for Mr. Shakur.” The outlet pointed out that Miller was referring to Biggie Smalls, “who, like Shakur, was gunned down decades ago.”

The Post further reported:

The invite for Shakur to attend the Salt Lake City debate also resurfaces an allegation that Harris, who graduated Howard University in 1986, lied in a radio interview about getting high in college while listening to Tupac and Snoop Dogg. Critics claim she falsely said she smoked pot as an election ploy. Tupac released his first album in 1991. Snoop Dogg released his first album in 1993. Harris defenders say she did not lie, but instead was saying which musicians she listened to while getting high, but not necessarily in college. As district attorney of San Francisco from 2004 to 2011, Harris oversaw 1,900 marijuana convictions, according to the Mercury News.

