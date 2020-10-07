http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5ke8kgH-1qw/

President Donald Trump’s campaign will leave a guest ticket for Tupac at the Vice Presidential debate on Wednesday, the campaign confirmed.

“I can confirm that we have left a ticket for Tupac,” Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller said during a campaign call with reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

Tupac is an American rapper who was shot and killed in Las Vegas in 1996 while he was riding in a car.

“I don’t know if he shows up. I personally am more of a Biggie fan, when he was still alive, but we will have a ticket waiting for Mr. Shakur,” Miller said.

The debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris will take place Wednesday night at 9:00 p.m. EST.

In September, Harris replied “Tupac” when asked by CNN commentator Angela Rye to name the “best rapper alive.”

“He’s not alive,” replied Rye. “Listen, west coast girls think Tupac lives on, I’m with you. I’m with you.”

“I keep doing that,” said Harris.

Kamala Harris called Tupac the best rapper alive. He died over 20 years ago. pic.twitter.com/faWbQO7w6k — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 26, 2020

At the time, Harris was unable to name another rapper who was still alive.

