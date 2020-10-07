https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/519962-trump-cannot-block-grand-jury-subpoena-for-his-tax-returns-court

A federal appeals court on Wednesday ruled that President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump and Biden’s plans would both add to the debt, analysis finds Trump says he will back specific relief measures hours after halting talks Trump lashes out at FDA over vaccine guidelines MORE cannot block enforcement of a New York grand jury subpoena for eight years of his tax returns.

The ruling, from a three-judge panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, affirms a federal judge’s decision in August that rejected Trump’s claims that the subpoena from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. (D) was overly broad and issued in bad faith.

The parties have agreed to temporarily halt enforcement of the subpoena.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office last year subpoenaed Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA, for the president’s personal and business tax returns and other financial records.

Trump initially challenged the subpoena by arguing that presidents have sweeping immunity from the criminal process. In July, the Supreme Court rejected that argument and sent the case back to the lower courts for further proceedings. Trump then filed a new complaint that argued that the subpoena is too broad and amounts to presidential harassment.

The appeals court rejected the argument that the subpoena is too broad.

