President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump and Biden’s plans would both add to the debt, analysis finds Trump says he will back specific relief measures hours after halting talks Trump lashes out at FDA over vaccine guidelines MORE on Wednesday filled the morning with an outburst of tweets as he undergoes treatment for his COVID-19 infection from the White House.

The president had tweeted more than 50 times before noon, spending his time raging online against Democrats and the media and retweeting supporters even as his top aides insisted he was hard at work and pushing to get back into the Oval Office despite being two days removed from a hospital stay.

Most of Trump’s tweets focused on developments in the Russia investigation that conservatives have seized on to fuel their claims of bias. The president has been fixated on the origins of the investigation, which wrapped up last year when former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) MuellerCNN’s Toobin warns McCabe is in ‘perilous condition’ with emboldened Trump CNN anchor rips Trump over Stone while evoking Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting The Hill’s 12:30 Report: New Hampshire fallout MORE submitted his report.

The president made allegations that he was the victim of a coup, despite no such thing taking place, citing recently declassified notes from former CIA Director John Brennan John Owen BrennanJournalism or partisanship? The media’s mistakes of 2016 continue in 2020 Comey on Clinton tweet: ‘I regret only being involved in the 2016 election’ Ex-CIA Director Brennan questioned for 8 hours in Durham review of Russia probe MORE.

“Now that the radical left Democrats got caught cold in the (non) friendly transfer of government, in fact, they spied on my campaign and went for a coup, we are entitled to ask the voters for four more years,” Trump tweeted in all caps. “Please remember this when you vote.”

It was unclear if Trump was referring to a second term, or an additional term beyond that as he often jokes he deserves.

In an earlier tweet, Trump asked why Democrats had not been arrested for their role in the Russia investigation.

“Can you imagine if the roles were reversed? Long term sentences would have started two years ago. Shameful!” Trump tweeted.

The president also retweeted a number of conservative figures who attacked former President Obama, Brennan and others over the Russia investigation, which found Trump did not knowingly collude with Russia during the 2016 campaign and declined to say whether he obstructed justice.

In some of his other tweets, Trump shared misleading information about mail-in ballots that was flagged by Twitter, attacked Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump and Biden’s plans would both add to the debt, analysis finds Trump says he will back specific relief measures hours after halting talks Chance the Rapper, Demi Lovato to play digital concert to encourage voting MORE as a “wacko” and “low IQ,” and tore into NBC following a report that one questioner at a Biden town hall earlier this week was not an undecided voter.

“THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA IS THE REAL OPPOSITION PARTY!” Trump tweeted.

At one point, Trump approvingly shared a tweet from a supporter who wrote that she would “wade though a sea of COVID infested water” to vote for him. COVID-19 has killed more than 200,000 Americans this year and infected millions more, including the president.

Trump returned to the White House on Monday evening after spending three days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was treated for COVID-19. Trump is being treated with the antiviral drug remdesivir and dexamethasone, a steroid. He received an experimental antibody cocktail last week after his diagnosis.

The president has made no public appearances the last two days, nor has he had anything on his public schedule. But he has been worked up on Twitter, firing off dozens of tweets Tuesday night before doing the same Wednesday morning.

Still, aides maintain Trump is working hard while he continues treatment.

“The president continues to work. He’s in very good health. We’re pleased with his progress,” chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsFormer GOP chair Michael Steele calls Trump ‘the superspreader’ in the White House Murkowski after Trump halts talks: Congress must move on virus package Overnight Health Care: Trump calls off coronavirus relief talks MORE told reporters Wednesday morning.

“His schedule right now is fluid. We’re looking at his prognosis from a health standpoint,” Meadows continued. “He wanted to go to the Oval [Office] yesterday. If he decides to go to the Oval we’ve got safety protocols there that are, not only from a PPE standpoint but a ventilation standpoint, in the Oval where we can actually work to that end as well.”

