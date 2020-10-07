https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/519939-trump-statistically-tied-with-biden-in-arizona-district-he-won-by-11-points

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump and Biden’s plans would both add to the debt, analysis finds Trump says he will back specific relief measures hours after halting talks Trump lashes out at FDA over vaccine guidelines MORE is statistically tied with Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump and Biden’s plans would both add to the debt, analysis finds Trump says he will back specific relief measures hours after halting talks Chance the Rapper, Demi Lovato to play digital concert to encourage voting MORE in an Arizona district that Trump won by 11 points in the 2016 election, according to a poll released Wednesday.

The OH Predictive Insights poll found a tight presidential race in Arizona’s 6th District, as Trump earned 49 percent of respondents’ support, compared to Biden’s 48 percent. The president’s 1 percentage point lead falls within the poll’s 4.3 percentage point margin of error.

The candidates are also statistically tied in their favorability, with about 49 percent of likely voters in the district considering Trump to be somewhat or very favorable and about 47 percent labeling Biden as somewhat or very favorable.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district, which includes Scottsdale and the more affluent Phoenix suburbs, is the most-educated in the state.

“If Trump is only up by one point in this district, you can assume he’s got big problems statewide.” Mike Noble, the pollster who conducted the survey, told The Hill.

“Trump is doing poorly among independents, moderate Republicans, women, college-educated whites, and underperforming with seniors,” he said. “Basically, all the groups needed to win a general election in Arizona if you’re a Republican.”

The majority of independent voters surveyed — 57 percent — sided with the former vice president, compared to 35 percent who said they’d vote for Trump.

The race appears close among women, with 50 percent siding with Biden and 47 percent going with Trump. Those over 55 years old seem also split in the presidential race, with 51 percent going with Trump and 49 percent going with Biden.

The OH Predictive Insights poll surveyed 531 likely voters from the Arizona district Sept. 23-27.

Biden has maintained leads in recent polls in the battleground state. The New York Times-Siena College poll released this week found the Democratic candidate leading Trump by 8 percentage points. A CNBC-Change Research poll from last month showed Biden ahead of the president by 6 percentage points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

