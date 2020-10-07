https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/european-union-britain-boris-johnson/2020/10/07/id/990747

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday Britain would take back “full control of our money, our borders and our laws” on Jan. 1 when a status-quo transition arrangement with the European Union ends.

“This country has not only left the European Union but on January 1 we will take back full control of our money, our borders and our laws,” he told parliament, repeating a mantra that helped him win an election last year.

