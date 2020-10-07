https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/china-views-plummet/

Negative perceptions of the Chinese Communist Patry have reached unprecedented highs in the U.S. and other major countries, according to a new global survey from the Pew Research Center.

“Views of China have grown more negative in recent years across many advanced economies, and unfavorable opinion has soared over the past year,” Pew said in the report published on October 6th.

The study, following another Pew poll which highlighted America’s disdain for the Chinese Communist Party, found that a majority of respondents across the 14 surveyed countries held an “unfavorable” view of the country.

In nine of the countries, including the U.S., Germany, the United Kingdom, South Korea, and Australia, negative opinion reached its highest point since polling began on the issue over a decade ago.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

