https://hannity.com/media-room/unhinged-michigan-gov-says-white-house-outbreak-bigger-than-what-some-countries-are-confronting/

MICHIGAN UNLEASHED: Gov Whitmer Lifts ‘Stay at Home’ Order, Restaurants and Bars to Open June 8th

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.01.20

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday she is lifting the state’s “Stay at Home” order; adding restaurants and bars can begin serving patrons with some restrictions on June 8th.

“The data has shown that we are ready to carefully move our state into the next phase,” Whitmer said during a press conference.

“Effective immediately, Whitmer said groups of 100 or less will be allowed to gather outdoors, as long as they maintain physical distancing. Indoor social gatherings and events of more than 10 people are still prohibited,” reports The Hill.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Source: The Hill