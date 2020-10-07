https://trishintel.com/rashida-tlaib-wants-jeff-sessions-sent-to-the-hague-international-court/

“Send him to The Hague,” tweeted Rep. Rashida Tlaib referring to Jeff Sessions’ alleged statement that “we need to take away children,” according to a draft DOJ IG report, obtained by New York Times.

Tlaib was responding to a New York Times report on a “draft copy of the Justice Department inspector general’s two-year investigation into the administration’s border policy, which in 2018 called for the prosecution of all illegal immigrants.”

Send him to The Hague. https://t.co/ZObfolMjMa — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 6, 2020

The New York Times reports that five U.S. attorneys along the border with Mexico, “including three appointed by President Trump, recoiled in May 2018 against an order to prosecute all undocumented immigrants even if it meant separating children from their parents.” “They told top Justice Department officials they were “deeply concerned” about the children’s welfare.”

The inspector general’s report identified Jeff Sessions and former deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein as “a driving force” behind the family separation policy, according to the New York Times.

Click here for the full report from the New York Times.