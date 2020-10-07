https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/update-new-batch-flynn-documents-reveal-top-officials-condemned-joe-bidens-idea-use-logan-act-go-prosecute-flynn/

An email release in June 2020 revealed that dirty cop Peter Strzok from Obama and Comey’s FBI is the one who identified using the Logan Act for the crime to pin on General Michael Flynn.

We reported earlier in June that the Justice Department released Peter Strzok notes from January 4th, 2017 regarding the Flynn-Kislyak calls.

Strzok also noted that Obama DIRECTLY ordered an investigation into Flynn, saying “Have the right people on the case.”

Then-FBI Director James Comey said the calls between Flynn and Kislyak “appear legit” but they went ahead with the hit job against Flynn anyway.

“Strzok’s notes believed to be of January 4, 2017, reveal that former President Obama, James Comey, Sally Yates, Joe Biden and apparently Susan Rice discussed the transcripts of Flynn’s calls and how to proceed against him.”

“Mr. Obama himself directed that “the right people” investigate General Flynn.”

It was Joe Biden who brought up the Logan Act to go after General Flynn.

Something that had NEVER been done in history.

It shows how devious the Biden and Obama regime were going after their political opponents!

🚨Peter Strzok notes from 1/4/17 released in Flynn case: Discussion among Obama, Comey, Yates, Biden, and Susan Rice. Biden: “Logan Act” Obama: “Have the right people on” Flynn case. Comey: The Flynn/Kislyak calls “appear legit.” pic.twitter.com/20a3z46Z9Z — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) June 24, 2020

In June Donald Trump Jr. said Biden and Obama tried subverting democracy/peaceful transition of power to destroy him and compromise the Trump admin.

🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING: @JoeBiden caught red-handed setting up @GenFlynn. He suggested using the Logan Act. Comey said Flynn’s calls with Kislyak “appear legit.” Biden & Obama tried subverting democracy/peaceful transition of power to destroy him & compromise the Trump admin! https://t.co/5x2q9Mi1o1 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 24, 2020

On Wednesday Acting US Attorney Michael R. Sherwin and Acting Principal Assistant US Attorney Jocelyn Ballantine released handwritten notes taken the day after the General Flynn ambush interview in the Trump White House in January 2017.

Here are the handwritten notes taken by the Office of General Counsel Attorney the day after the General Flynn ambush interview in the White House.

In today’s document release the DOJ attorney said in January 2017 that “no reasonable prosecutor” would proceed with Logan Act charges against General Michael Flynn.

Via Techno Fog:

DOJ produces new Flynn evidence – 1/25/17 Notes FBI OGC lawyer notes. Logan Act: “no reasonable prosecutor” would proceed. Flynn call w/ Kislyak similar to “other transition teams” “First time to use [Logan Act]” Thread. pic.twitter.com/72wsa7R1wX — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) October 7, 2020

More from today’s document release.

Here we see the dubious Russia “blackmail” theory emerge. Notable that there was no discussion of materiality. Also – concession that “we left [Flynn] in position to not correct record b/c we didn’t confront him” Full doc:https://t.co/V93ggPveWQ pic.twitter.com/XIFyJsgQx3 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) October 7, 2020

