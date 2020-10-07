https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/vice-presidential-debate-vp-mike-pence-vs-kamala-harris-pelosi-biographer-susan-page-moderator/

The Vice Presidential Debate will take place tonight at the University of Utah’s Kingsbury Hall.

The 90-minute event will mark the first time a national debate will be held in the Beehive State.

The Debate Moderator is Susan Page who wrote the glowing book on Nancy Pelosi due out next April:

Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power

Kamala is a far left radical who compared border officials to the KKK.

Remember, @KamalaHarris compared Immigration law enforcement officials to the KKK. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 8, 2020

The 90 minute debate starts at 9 PM Central.

RSBN has the live video tonight.

[embedded content]

