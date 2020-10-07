https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/vice-presidential-debate-vp-mike-pence-vs-kamala-harris-pelosi-biographer-susan-page-moderator/
The Vice Presidential Debate will take place tonight at the University of Utah’s Kingsbury Hall.
The 90-minute event will mark the first time a national debate will be held in the Beehive State.
The Debate Moderator is Susan Page who wrote the glowing book on Nancy Pelosi due out next April:
Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power
Kamala is a far left radical who compared border officials to the KKK.
Remember, @KamalaHarris compared Immigration law enforcement officials to the KKK.
— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 8, 2020
The 90 minute debate starts at 9 PM Central.
