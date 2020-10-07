https://rumble.com/vamjq9-vp-pence-biden-would-repeal-trump-tax-cuts.html?mref=22lbp&mc=56yab
About The Author
Related Posts
GOP Congressional Candidate Burgess Owens Defends Utah Jazz Coach Quin Snyder for Twice Donating to His Campaign
September 13, 2020
Former NYT Reporter Believes President Trump’s Telling America Not to Let Coronavirus Dominate Life Is Possibly Smartest Comment He Ever Made
October 6, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy