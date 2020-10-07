https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/virtue-signaling-stupidity-from-joe-biden/

Democrats say:

Follow the science.

Listen to the experts.

OK.

New England Journal of Medicine

May 21, 2020

“wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection.”

“experts define a significant exposure to COVID-19 as face-to-face contact within 6 feet with a patient with SYMPTOMATIC COVID-19 for a few minutes (some say more than 10 minutes or even 30 minutes). The possibility of catching COVID-19 from a passing interaction in a public space is therefore minimal”

“the desire for widespread masking is a reflexive action to anxiety over the pandemic”

There you have it folks.

— masks outside health care facilities (where you are interacting with symptomatic patients) are not helpful

— staying (6+ feet) away from someone who is symptomatic is your single best way to keep from being infected

— mask mandates are knee jerk reactions

