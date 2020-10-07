https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/10/07/voters-support-amy-coney-barretts-scotus-confirmation-by-double-digits-n1016890

If Democrats were hoping that the push to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court would backfire on President Trump and the Republicans, a new Morning Consult poll shows that is most likely not going to happen.

The poll, released Wednesday, shows that voters favor voting to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court by a double-digit margin, with 46 percent supporting her confirmation, and 31 percent opposing. This represents a 9-point shift in her favor since she was first nominated.

Voters back confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett by double-digit margin in new @MorningConsult poll: https://t.co/ZjsQ2iAgIp pic.twitter.com/Mqar8LwaNV — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) October 7, 2020

Judge Barrett’s confirmation hearings are expected to start on Monday despite recent positive COVID-19 diagnoses of some Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Democrats have aggressively tried to stop ACB’s confirmation, but as of now, Republicans have both the votes and the support of the public.

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can expose and fight the Left’s radical plans for the Supreme Court? They will stop at nothing, so your support for conservative journalism is more important than ever. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code SCOTUS to get 25% off your VIP membership.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

