The stage in Utah has been set with all the trappings of a modern political debate: Red, white and blue carpets, a backdrop of the Declaration of Independence — and plexiglass.

The clear partitions that will divide Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., in Wednesday’s vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City are a late addition that serve as a clear reminder the coronavirus pandemic rages on less than a month before the Nov. 3 election.

Here are the top storylines to follow as events unfold 9 p.m. ET, uninterrupted for 90 minutes:

VP Debate Moderator Susan Page Is Respected by Both Sides

After Fox News’ Chris Wallace faced a storm of criticism for his handling of a chaotic first presidential debate last week in Cleveland, longtime USA Today White House bureau chief Susan Page will be in the hot seat to manage the pace and back-and-forth between an often measured Pence against a frequently animated Harris, known for her one-liners some pundits believe are scripted.

One variable that might help Page: the candidates will be seated, unlike the standing presidential candidates in the last debate. Some pundits believe that will lead to more calm and more substantive policy discussion.

Harris to Press Pence on His Coronavirus Task Force Leadership

With a number of White House staffers having tested positive for COVID-19, Harris will have an opportunity to hold Pence’s feet to the fire for his handling of the global coronavirus pandemic in America. Pence was assigned by Trump to lead the task force.

Pence will have a case to make he helped the states – many of the worst locals led by Democrat leaders – received personal protective equipment and government assistances during the pandemic.

Also, Biden-Harris have been critical of the Operation Warp Speed to get therapeutics, including questioning whether they would take a vaccine for COVID-19 if he is made available during the Trump administration’s last months of his first term.

Harris’ Past Debate Criticisms of Joe Biden

Pence will try to succeed where President Donald Trump was unable to: challenging Biden’s record on criminal justice law and past comments on working with segregationists.

Harris hammered Biden for policy choices she suggested betrayed the spirit of the civil rights movement, if not directly opposing all it stood for. Then she really hit her stride, exhibiting the controlled force of a practiced cross-examiner.

“Do you agree today that you were wrong to oppose busing in America?” Harris asked Biden in Biden’s first Democrat primary debate.

Pence will be tasked to questioning Harris on her harsh criticism before turning around and accepting his vice presidential nomination.

Who Can Prove to More Presidential?

With the chaos of the last debate, featuring Biden calling the president a “clown,” a “liar,” and a “racist” without proof – and Trump frequently interrupting and pressing Biden on questions Wallace would not ask or push – both VP candidates will be on the hook to look presidential to the American people.

While Trump claimed victory in the last debate, polls have given Biden the boost, perhaps because of Trump’s forceful style.

Pence is more measured, while Harris is a champion of debate quotables, both will be seen as potential next-up candidates. Biden would enter the White House as the oldest sitting president, while Trump in 2016 was already the oldest president to be elected to the White House.

Also, it is not just the age, Biden has had past health issues and Trump was recently treated at Walter Reed Medical Center after testing COVID-19 positive. Either Pence or Harris might be just one illness from taking the reins as commander and chief.

Which Candidate Can Generate More Voter Enthusiasm

Harris, an Indo-Jamaican women, has some genetic advantages to spur some under-addressed voting blocs. But Pence, like Trump, is an older, white male – which tends to turn off everyone who is not those.

Pence figures to pin Harris’ record as allegedly the most progressive member of the Senate as too far left for moderate voters.

Trump frequently cornered Biden into backing off progressive initiatives like universal healthcare and the Green New Deal, saying “You just lost the left.”

Newsmax TV‘s Sean Spicer, host of “Spicer & Co.,” noted Biden’s withdrawal from Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., more progressive agenda might lead to less voter enthusiasm from them once-activated, far-left voter base.

Spicer’s point was if Biden-Harris does not move for dramatic change, left voters might be less inclined to aid the grassroots campaign in cities throughout the country, if not skip voting for a moderate Democrat presidential candidate altogether.

Packing the Supreme Court, Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Judge Barrett is slated to be considered by the Senate Judiciary Committee starting Oct. 12 and projected to get out of committee and sent to the Senate by Oct. 22, potentially going to a full Senate vote before the election.

Harris is a member of the Senate sure to vote against Barrett as a matter of Democrat form, so Pence can press her on that and ask her to go on record for her comments Democrats should retaliate pushing Judge Barrett through before the election by packing the Supreme Court.

Trump tried to press Biden on that, but he refused to answer. Harris had been more on board for SCOTUS package. It might be the 1A issue of this election cycle after the Democrats’ hard push on coronavirus mishandling by Pence and the Trump administration.

