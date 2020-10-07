https://100percentfedup.com/vp-mike-pence-america-you-just-heard-senator-harris-tell-you-on-day-one-joe-biden-is-going-to-raise-your-taxes/

The debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris is revealing just how different the platforms are between the campaigns. One of the most concerning topics is taxes…

Vice President Pence: “America, you just heard Senator Harris tell you – on day one – Joe Biden is going to raise your taxes.”

Vice President @Mike_Pence: “America, you just heard Senator Harris tell you – on day one – Joe Biden is going to raise your taxes.”#VPDebate pic.twitter.com/qfO4iCCRt6 — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 8, 2020

Vice President Pence: “Joe Biden said twice in the debate last week that he’s going to repeal the Trump Tax Cuts,”

Even though both Biden and Harris are on video repeatedly saying they’ll raise taxes if elected, they now say they will only raise taxes on anyone making 400k and over. The videos below from just a few months ago tell a different story:

“Guess what, if you elect me, your taxes are gonna be raised not cut.” – Joe Biden

The video below from a Joe Biden campaign event in South Carolina in late February is a perfect example of the boastful arrogance from Biden.

Biden asked the crowd if they benefitted from the Trump tax cuts. When one guy in the crowd said he had benefited, Joe Biden says: “Guess what, if you elect me, your taxes are gonna be raised not cut.”

Biden brags about raising taxes? Not a good strategy for winning an election!

BIDEN WINS SOUTH CAROLINA:

Fox News is reporting that former Vice President Joe Biden will win the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary. Biden had called South Carolina his “firewall,” so this is a very important victory for his lagging campaign. Where’s Obama’s endorsement?

African American voters were the key to Biden’s win today. He had a substantial lead in South Carolina going into today. Biden pandered like crazy, saying he couldn’t wait to appoint the first black female Supreme Court Justice.

He also referred to Obama numerous times:

“This state lifted Barack Obama to the presidency. And now, once again, this state holds in its hands, literally, especially the state’s African American community, the power to determine… who the next nominee of the Democratic Party’s going to be”

“You hold in your hand the future of the Democratic Party.”.

For anyone who has been watching Joe Biden during the campaign, it’s clear he’s got issues with memory and with awkward comments.

We’ve lost count of Joe Biden’s gaffes.

It’s hard to believe he’s leading in the polls to win South Carolina. What are these voters thinking?

2020 Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden said he was “right here in the state of North South Carolina,” during a campaign event in Columbia, S.C.

Biden gaffed in Sumpter, SC before he got to Columbia, SC:

Pandering in South Carolina is what Joe Biden has been doing since he got there. The desperate candidate is doing everything he can to win the black vote. That means promising he’ll appoint the first African American woman to the Supreme Court during the debate a few nights ago. The only problem is that Joe Biden can’t get his pandering straight.

At a campaign rally in Sumter, South Carolina 2020 Democrat presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden said:

“I’m looking forward to appointing the first African American woman to the US Senate. Not to satisfy anybody…”

What’s even more concerning than his misstatement is that people were cheering! Biden is the leader in the polls in South Carolina???

Will this be the last win for Biden or will he pick up momentum ahead of Super Tuesday?

