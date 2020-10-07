SALT LAKE CITY — The parents of Kayla Mueller, a humanitarian worker tortured and murdered by the Islamic State, will be among Vice President Mike Pence’s guests during the debate Wednesday evening, the Washington Examiner can reveal.

Mueller was snatched by the terrorist group in 2013 after crossing from Turkey into Syria to visit a hospital.

American officials confirmed her death two years later, and her parents have criticized the administration of Barack Obama for not doing enough to free the 26-year-old from captivity.

It later emerged that she had been held by Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS.

“Vice President Pence will have some surprise guests in the audience this evening, all of whom tell a story of the Trump administration and how that contrasts with the leadership of Vice President Joe Biden, or the lack thereof,” said a senior administration official.

“Tonight in the audience we will have Kayla Mueller’s family,” the official said.

Details emerged as news broke that two British terrorism suspects, alleged to be part of an ISIS cell of executioners known as “the Beatles,” were arriving on American soil to face trial.

The official said their arrival was a “coincidence” but “noteworthy” nonetheless as an example of the way the Trump administration continues to hunt down suspects.

At the same time, the presence of the Muellers would send a powerful message.

“It’s meant to highlight the difference in leadership between that of President Trump, who takes action against ISIS, compared with that of Vice President Joe Biden, who stood on the sidelines for this. Despite multiple opportunities to rescue Kayla, they didn’t do it,” said the official.

Mueller’s parents spoke on the final evening of the Republican National Convention, telling their daughter’s story and thanking Trump for the mission to kill al Baghdadi.

“Everywhere Kayla went, people smiled,” said her mother, Marsha Mueller. “Kayla had a gift to be able to see the world through someone else’s eyes.”

But they also had strong words for an administration they said had failed their daughter, accusing Obama of missing opportunities to save her.

“Kayla was mostly held in a 12-by-12 cell in solitary confinement,” said Carl Mueller. “It was cold and dirty. ISIS terrorists shined bright lights in her face. They shaved her head. “

“They beat her and tortured her,” he said. “The leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, raped her repeatedly.”

The mission to kill al Baghdadi was named Operation Kayla Mueller in honor of their daughter.