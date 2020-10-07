https://www.kiiitv.com/amp/article/news/crime/wanted-man-hit-by-us-marshal-vehicle-as-he-attempts-to-run-off/503-d0c1e73a-6ecf-4686-b8b2-7af26eb194ca

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man wanted for violating probation is in the hospital tonight after he was hit by a car while U.S. Marshals were trying to serve him a warrant.

It happened in a parking lot of a hotel on Oak Hurst Drive and Flynn Parkway behind the Cracker Barrel restaurant.

Officers said when they arrived at the hotel to serve the warrant, the man tried to run off, but was hit by a Marshal’s car.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

