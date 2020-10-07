https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/amy-coney-barrett-scotus-court-packing-liberal-justices/2020/10/07/id/990760

A majority of registered voters are opposed to packing the Supreme Court with left-leaning judges and a plurality are against adding more seats to the court, according to a new poll.

The results in the inaugural Washington Examiner/YouGov Poll:

More than 60% of registered voters are against packing the court with liberal justices if more seats are added to the court.

47% would like to see the court be balanced if it is expanded with additional seats, while 11% said they want the court to be “overwhelmingly liberal.”

52% of Democrats said they want the court to be balanced, while 38% said they want it to have a liberal majority.

47% are against adding more seats to the nine-member Supreme Court, while 34% are in favor of the idea.

58% said the Supreme Court nomination is “very important” to their vote in the November election, a reference to President Donald Trump’s recent selection of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The poll was conducted among 1,200 registered voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.

