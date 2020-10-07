https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-chris-wray-holds-nat-sec-press-conference/

Funny, this, in a very sick way.

Our “intelligence agencies” can work for months, all over the world, using clandestine methods and dealing with nefarious actors to put this all together,

YET …………… they aren’t able to read reporting based on facts and written evidence over the 3+ years by John Solomon, Gregg Jarrett, Tom Fitton, Mollie Hemingway, Sara Carter, Catherine Herridge, Devin Nunes, and many others about a coup HERE in the U.S., in WASHIGTON, D.C., no travel required, just a sit down coffee, telephone calls, knock on peoples’ doors, and THEY CAN’T DO $HIT about it.

Today’s press conference is a dog and pony show (with apologies to the families of those slaughtered by the ISIS animals) to deflect interest away from an easily prosecuted issue right here in the U.S.

P.S., C-Note, I was typing my post above apparently just as you sent yours; didn’t see yours until I clicked “Save”.

