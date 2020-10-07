http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/u2ohwJt3HLI/

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Joe Biden’s running, will debate on Wednesday night.

Susan Page of USA Today will moderate the vice presidential debate. The debate will start at 9:00 P.M. Eastern.

The debate will be divided into nine ten-minute segments. Harris and Pence will have two minutes each to respond.

