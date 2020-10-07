https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/case-you-missed-it-standford-professor-talks-about-disaster-covid?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya is one of the three authors of the “Great Barrington Declaration” which stated, “As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection.”

In short, “Those who are not vulnerable should immediately be allowed to resume life as normal,” is a statement that sums up much of the document’s sentiment.

Questions explored in the interviews:

Do masks work? Should they be mandatory? Were ventilators improperly implemented? Were people who were not at high risk for the spread unfairly locked down, causing irreparable damage to their lives and families? These questions and more are discussed in two exclusive interviews.

