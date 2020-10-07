Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential contender, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, are meeting up for the only debate between the two prior to the Nov. 3 election.

The 90-minute debate is set to begin at 9 p.m. EDT at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. The two candidates will be set behind plexiglass barriers given the recent cluster of positive COVID-19 infections at the White House, including President Trump’s own infection.

The debate will be moderated by Susan Page, the Washington bureau chief for USA Today, and feature nine 10-minute segments, with topics chosen by the moderator.