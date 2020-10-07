http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-pY2Qmdlkxw/

A series of tweeted videos from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, shows protesters attempting to take over a freeway. Police can be seen quickly moving in and arresting protesters who refuse to comply with orders to leave.

Brendan Gutenschwager tweeted a video Wednesday evening showing a group of protesters getting ready to move onto the Interstate 94 freeway in Milwaukee.

Protesters can be seen forcing their way past a line of police vehicles and officers to move onto the freeway. Police officers could not stop the protesters with their limited numbers at the time. Some protesters are seen to be engaging in physical confrontations with officers.

A video by Kitty Shackleford shows protesters taking over the freeway as police officers respond in larger numbers. Officers begin to re-establish law and order — making arrests of protesters illegally present on the freeway.

Police begin arresting protesters on the interstate. pic.twitter.com/aAoZ0iMGmp — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) October 7, 2020

Another video, by Wisconsin radio station WTMJ AM 620 shows officers moving people off the freeway.

The freeway takeover began about an hour after law enforcement officials announced no charges would be filed against Wauwatosa police officer Joseph Mensah.

Milwaukee is on the move after an announcement of no charges against officer Joseph Mensah #Milwaukee #AlvinCole #JosephMensah #Wauwatosa pic.twitter.com/yD93cRnKPc — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 7, 2020

A Milwaukee County grand jury declined to indict officer Mensah for the shooting of Alvin Cole, Breitbart News reported.

“I do not believe that the State could disprove self-defense or defense of others in this case and therefore could not meet the burden required to charge Officer Mensah. With this I conclude my criminal review of the matter,” Milwaukee County District Attorney John T. Chisholm said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

