Videos tweeted on Tuesday show rioters smashing storefronts and vandalizing properties during protests in Los Angeles. Police claim they “did their very best” to quell the violence.

The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted Tuesday night that the downtown area experienced a “spasm of violence” that resulted in tens of thousands of dollars in property damage. “Our people did their very best to quell the violence, and will strive to arrest those responsible for the vandalism and destruction,” officials wrote.

Last night DTLA experienced a spasm of violence that resulted in tens of thousands of dollars in property loss. Our people did their very best to quell the violence, and will strive to arrest those responsible for the vandalism and destruction. pic.twitter.com/r9rZ7u3RTI — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 7, 2020

Journalists tweeted posts illustrating the level of violence being experienced during the “peaceful protests.”

LOS ANGELES: Militant antifa smashed windows in DTLA tonight. pic.twitter.com/sLhCzb7Mfb — Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) October 6, 2020

A smashed out bus stop. pic.twitter.com/tsrxcj6GZc — Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) October 6, 2020

Later, a protester armed with a skateboard confronts a police SUV and demands to be killed by officers. The protester quickly retreated after the officer got out of the SUV.

Los Angeles: Approximately 22:00 A rioter begs LAPD to “do it” and screams “Kill me” while in the middle of Spring st. pic.twitter.com/VZVh5lYwFW — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) October 6, 2020

LA: A protestor wanted to get hit by a police car. pic.twitter.com/SQf1FukmFY — Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) October 6, 2020

A protester challenges an advancing Los Angeles Police vehicle. This occurred in front of the International Jewelry Center in DTLA as LAPD responded to the crowd breaking windows. #DTLA #LAProtests #BLMProtest #ANTIFA #LA pic.twitter.com/lgtxqocT0u — Rise Images (@rise_images) October 6, 2020

Other videos showed a protester carrying a “Black Lives Matter” sign and revealed the extent of the damage caused by “peaceful protesters.”

LA: Antifa smashed many windows tonight. pic.twitter.com/hvSW5OFe06 — Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) October 6, 2020

LAPD trailed the group of antifa militants. #DTLA pic.twitter.com/oWbU8Ip3xo — Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) October 6, 2020

