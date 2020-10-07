http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ccCqmbv9jgA/

Videos tweeted on Tuesday show rioters smashing storefronts and vandalizing properties during protests in Los Angeles. Police claim they “did their very best” to quell the violence.

The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted Tuesday night that the downtown area experienced a “spasm of violence” that resulted in tens of thousands of dollars in property damage. “Our people did their very best to quell the violence, and will strive to arrest those responsible for the vandalism and destruction,” officials wrote.

Journalists tweeted posts illustrating the level of violence being experienced during the “peaceful protests.”

Later, a protester armed with a skateboard confronts a police SUV and demands to be killed by officers. The protester quickly retreated after the officer got out of the SUV.

Other videos showed a protester carrying a “Black Lives Matter” sign and revealed the extent of the damage caused by “peaceful protesters.”

