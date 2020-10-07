https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/message-president-trump-hospital-new-fleccas-video-exposes-best-worst-america-video/

Essential Fleccas was out on the street in Washington DC earlier this week as President Trump was recuperating from the China Coronavirus.

Fleccas asked several individuals for their message for President Trump.

The Trump supporters were wonderful and hopeful.

The leftists were as horrible and evil as you would expect.

WHAT’S YOUR MESSAGE TO PRESIDENT TRUMP IN THE HOSPITAL? The answers are very telling… FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/nEcs0fIRL8 pic.twitter.com/xYAt3mpclv — Essential Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) October 5, 2020

