White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said there is no way to say where the CCP virus outbreak that infected President Donald Trump, the first lady, and others originated—although some have claimed the White House’s event for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was the source.

When asked about whether the event led to the spreading of the virus, McEnany told Fox News, “There’s no way to say where this originated.”

“Certainly several people who tested positive were at that event,” she said, “but many of these individuals interact on a daily basis, certainly when it comes to White House staff.”

McEnany added that “there’s no way to put a pinpoint on it, but it’s safe to say soon as positive cases were found contact tracing began.”

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters on Wednesday that officials are “looking at it in a detailed manner.”

“We actually know that some infection here in the White House did not come from that event, because of the number of people that we have,” Meadows remarked, referring to the Barrett confirmation event at the Rose Garden. “We know exactly, or we believe we know exactly where that infection came from. So to do it from a causal standpoint, and suggest that that was a cause, would not be accurate.”

McEnany, who was among those at the White House who tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, said she has been asymptomatic.

In her interview, the press secretary said she had “never seen such disdain, animosity, rage” from the media when Trump tested positive for the virus and was later taken to Walter Reed hospital. “This should be a moment we say, ‘We’re grateful he’s healthy and in good spirits,’” she said.

Others who tested positive for the virus include First Lady Melania Trump, Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, White House adviser Hope Hicks, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), and former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, among others.

Meanwhile, First Lady Melania Trump wrote on Monday that she is “feeling good” and will rest in the White House.

“My family is grateful for all of the prayers & support! I am feeling good & will continue to rest at home,” she wrote in her last update. “Thank you to medical staff & caretakers everywhere, & my continued prayers for those who are ill or have a family member impacted by the virus.”

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign on Tuesday announced he and his wife, Jill Biden, tested negative for the virus.

